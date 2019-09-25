Prevention is the key; kill the pests and rodents before they get into your home. That’s the advice from the professionals at Pickens Pest Control.
“Always find the source, whether you’re dealing with termites, fleas, lady bugs or bed bugs—know where they’re coming from,” said Lee Chrestman, manager for the Oxford-based extermination company, most of whose exterminators live in Pontotoc County.
As a basic rule, pests and rodents, like all sentient beings, want to escape the merciless heat of a Mississippi summer, and they’ll seek it in your home.
“Water sources, such as sprinklers, for many of our beautiful lawns, moist spaces around water pipes, dark, damp corners, drains—these places provide livable conditions for vermin,” said Chrestman.
Despite the best cleaning efforts of even the most vigilant homeowners, pests can creep in, Chrestman said.
More than once he’s discovered fleas in homes that had no pets. They came from families of raccoons living in the attic. Dreaded bed bugs are often ferried in aboard the suitcases of travelers who return home and promise to do their laundry in a few days. Brown recluse spiders are sneaky, insidious—and quite dangerous pests--that loom silently in old coats and dark closets.
These are in clean homes.
Mike and Donna Pickens started their extermination business in 1985. Pest control used to involve smelly chemicals and invasive spraying, but no more, Mike Pickens said. Highly trained professionals will perform a thorough inspection, then treat the interior and exterior to form a barrier to prevent pests from entering,” said Pickens.
That barrier, according to Chrestman, includes spraying three feet up the wall of the home, and six-to-nine feet out, from the base.
This fall homeowners might encounter lady bugs, not native to Mississippi, as well as kudzu bugs, also imported visitors. The lady bugs were brought in to eat the aphids off cotton plants, and the kudzu bugs are self-explanatory, Chrestman said.
“Neither insect knows how to survive the Mississippi weather, so they’re looking for shelter,” said Chrestman.
Chrestman recommended quarterly spraying, which includes evaluation of the property.
As part of their outside prevention focus, Pickens’s technicians install guarded sticky-traps in customers’ yards, to trap vermin before they besiege the premises.
“They’re weighted, so that children can’t easily pick them up and play with them,” said Chrestman. “They’re also locked, so that only our technicians, with keys, can open them.”
In all their services, Pickens personnel strive to give a personal touch, Mike Pickens said.
“I started my company to give customers someone reputable with whom to deal,” said Pickens. “I’ve seen several instances where customers were deceived or mislead. We take care of our customers. We give them exceptional service at a fair price.”
Pickens Pest Control makes house calls Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the website at pickenspestcontrol.com, or call (662) 234-2207.