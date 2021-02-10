This is tornado season across Mississippi. In fact, our area is called Dixie Alley because we field so many tornadoes through here. That being the case, it is important that you know that the storms are coming and prepare for them before the first wind blows.
“The second step, after preparing your emergency kit, is locating and knowing where your nearest storm shelter is,” said Allen Bain, Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director.
“Some may utilize an at home or built in storm shelter. Many have them installed right in their own backyards.”
Bain said that for the people that don’t have personal shelters, the community shelters are very easy to locate. If there is one thing the great tornado of 2001 taught the residents of Pontotoc County it was that you must have shelter in the storm. And because of those harsh winds Pontotoc kicked into high gear providing for and building shelters at a fast pace. Today there are 39 public shelters across the county including two major shelters at both county school campuses.
“Most have signs on the road pointing you in the right direction, but the easiest way is to call the Emergency Management office and they can provide you with the address to the nearest one to you,” he said, “or look at the list below. Cut it out and post it on your refrigerator to keep it handy for the up coming stormy season.
“Once you have the location of the shelter, bring any family members that may need to know, and drive to the location during the day, so you can find it easier should the need arise,” he noted.
Bain also said that the pre-storm outing to the shelter should include a few things to take note of. “These will include observing the distance you may have to park and walk, should the storm shelter have several other families show up. You may also want to take note of where the door is, how hard it will be to access, and will it be visible at night. All storm shelters should be handicap accessible also. Be sure to plan ahead, because conditions may not be ideal when you are trying to get to the storm shelter.”
During the storm, Bain also noted some additional things that residents should be aware of.
“Since you have already packed your emergency kit, it is a good idea to leave it in the car. With bad weather, many families and friends will be trying to utilize the storm shelter.
“Bring just the bare minimum with you into the shelter to conserve space. This would include out four legged family members also.”
Also our furry friends should be secured at home some way. “If possible, pets should be secured in a safe room or closet at home. Dogs and cats tend to not get along, and we don’t want to place anyone in danger,” Bain said.
So with these thoughts in mind, folks should spend the coming week going out to the shelter nearest them and preparing their family for what may lay ahead when severe weather strikes. In addition make sure you sign up for weather alerts at trpdd.com/codered.
Tornado shelters
Algoma - 2 shelters: Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters: Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters: 161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters: 2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters: Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter: 414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter: 7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter: 3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters: Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters: 175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road.
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North