Did you know that more than 20,000 people are injured each year from the use of riding mowers? Many of these accidents are avoidable by following some basic safety rules. I will discuss lawn mower safety tips included in the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication #1097.
Prepare to mow
It is important to take steps to avoid accidents before turning the key. Picking up objects that are in the yard is the first step. This includes removal and proper disposal of sticks, toys, tools, and cans. Mowing over these objects will make clean up more difficult and may damage the mower. The debris could also become airborne putting others at risk.
Mental and physical preparation is important as well. Mental preparation should include reading all safety instructions included in the owner’s manual. Also, make sure you are physically able to operate all mower controls.
A quick equipment inspection before mowing can identify potential hazards. Check the engine oil, fuel level, tires, blades, and safety equipment. It is dangerous to fill a hot machine with gasoline. Make sure the mower blades are sharp to prevent damage to the mower and the lawn. Never remove guards or other equipment intended to keep the operator and others safe.
Dress for safety
Save the swimming suits, shorts, and flipflops for when the job is done. Wear long pants, sturdy shoes, safety glasses, ear plugs, and sun protection. Dressing safely can save time, money, and avoid pain and suffering.
Safe Mower Operation
It is important to be alert, aware, and follow all safety procedures when operating a riding mower. Mowers are designed for only one operator. Allowing passengers can cause falls, rollovers, and other accidents.
The mower discharge should be pointed away from people, pets, and automobiles. A mower blade can throw objects at speeds up to 200 miles per hour. Small children and others should be in a house or other structure when the lawn is being mowed.
It is important to mow regularly. Overgrown lawns put extra strain on equipment and can cause the discharge chute to become clogged. Do not mow when the grass is wet. Mowing wet grass will cause maintenance issues in the future. Operate riding mowers up and down slopes. Operating riding mowers across slopes can lead to roll-over accidents.
When the Work is Done
Mowers should be stored safety when the job is finished. All grass clippings and leaves should be removed from the mower deck. The mower should be parked on a level surface and the deck set to the lowest position. Remove the key and place it in a safe place to prevent small children from accidently starting the engine.
Often, people avoid basic safety tips to save time. Injuries and damaged equipment will require more time and more money. Follow basic lawn mower safety to avoid accidents and keep your lawn a place for family fun.
For more information on this topic refer to the current “Off Road with Extension” video. MSU Extension Agent Jim McAdory will provide tips on preventative maintenance and sharpening lawn mower blades. The “Off Road with Extension” video series is available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.