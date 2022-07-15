The summer months provide an abundant supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. However, fresh fruits and vegetables have a limited shelf life before they begin to spoil from microorganisms such as mold, yeast, and bacteria. There are three main ways to preserve these foods for use long after the growing season is over. These three ways are canning, freezing, and drying. The method you choose will depend upon the food you want to preserve, how you want to store the food, and the availability of preservation guidelines from a reputable source for the food you want to preserve.
Canning is done by putting the food into jars and heating to high temperatures to destroy microorganisms and inactivate enzymes. During the heating process, air is removed from the jar. After the heating process is complete and the jars cool, a vacuum seal is formed. This vacuum seal prevents air and new microorganisms from entering the jar.
Two methods may be used to safely can foods: the boiling water canner method and the pressure canner method. Acidic foods such as certain fruits, tomatoes, and pickles as well as jams, jellies, and preserves can be canned with boiling water to reach a boiling temperature of 212 degrees. Low acid vegetables and meats must be canned in a pressure canner to reach the higher temperature of 240 degrees required for safely canning these foods. The main reason that low acid foods must be pressure canned is due to the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. Clostridium botulinum is a common microorganism in soil and produces a deadly toxin. Clostridium botulinum spores are not killed by boiling water and could later germinate into vegetative cells which produce botulinum toxin. The conditions best suited for germination of Clostridium botulinum spores are a low acidity and the absence of air, such as a sealed canning jar. Clostridium botulinum spores are killed by pressure canning food to a temperature of 240 degrees.
Canning Tips:
A microwave oven may be used to heat canning or pickling liquids. However, a microwave is not a safe substitute for a boiling water bath or pressure canner.
Salt that is used in a recipe for flavor may be safely left out for canning vegetables for individuals wanting to reduce their salt intake. However, if larger amounts of salt are called for as an integral part of the recipe, such as in pickling, the salt cannot be eliminated from the recipe.
Sugar that is used in a recipe for flavor and texture may be safely left out for people wishing to avoid sugar. There are recipes available which use pectin to safely process jams, jellies, and preserves with no added sugar.
For canning at high altitudes, adjustments must be made for the pressure requirements and processing time to safely process food. Since water boils at a lower temperature as the altitude increases, the processing time must be increased for the boiling water bath canning. For pressure canning, the pressure must be increased. It is best to follow a recipe developed specifically for higher altitudes.
Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the use and care of your canner.
Use jars specifically made for canning such as Mason jars. Reusing jars, such as mayonnaise or salad dressing jars for canning, may result in poor seals.
Flat metal lids should be used only once. The screw band may be used over and over as long as they are in good condition and free from rust or dents.
Use current recipes from reputable sources such as the Cooperative Extension Service or the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Examine jars and discard those with nicks, cracks, or rough spots that could prevent an airtight seal.
Always thoroughly wash jars and lids before canning.
Use the recommended “head space” for the food being canned. Head space is space between the top of the food and the bottom of the lid. If too little headspace is used, the contents may boil out of the jar during processing and prevent a good seal. If too much headspace is left, the processing time called for in the recipe may not be sufficient to drive the extra air out of the jar, thus preventing a good seal.
After food is processed and fully cooled, check to be sure the lids are sealed.
For storing jars, remove the screw bands from sealed jars to prevent the bands from rusting. The bands should be washed, dried, and stored.
Label the jars or lids with the contents and the date.
Store jars in a clean, cool, dark dry place, preferably between 50 and 70 degrees.
Reference:
The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension (2014). So Easy to Preserve, 6th ed. Bulletin 989.