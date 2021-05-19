At a ceremony at Algoma Town Hall last week (May 10), Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley approved We Connect, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bruce Telephone, to receive $1,622,136 from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to provide broadband access to 926 homes and businesses in southeastern Pontotoc County.
“Folks in Pontotoc County deserve the same internet access as people living in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles,” Commissioner Presley said. “Mississippi can never move into the modern world of education, economic development, health care or quality of life if our people are forced to sit at a fast food restaurant just to get on the internet.”
“I am bound and determined that we fix this issue and these funds to We Connect, by Bruce Telephone, are a big step forward.”
The funds approved are from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and are part of $9.2-billion announced in late 2020 for broadband expansion nationwide. Mississippi was awarded a total of $495-million in this round of funding, second in the nation just behind California.
“These funds will put high speed internet into Algoma, over to Highway 41 and give or take 100 miles of cable to hook up approximately 1,000 houses,” Presley said. “When it’s all said and done it will be way more than that, because demand for the service will go up.”
“I hope this is a good door opener for more partnerships between Bruce Telephone Company and other providers , as we want to see every household connected to world class internet service. Even before Covid 19 the need for broadband was a major issue in all 82 Mississippi counties.”
“We are fortunate to have private companies like Bruce Telephone company that are willing to invest and apply for the federal funds available. We feel this is going to be the first of many rounds of funding that will come out this year.”
Presley acknowledged the efforts of local Mississippi legislative members who are supporting the broadband effort.
“Senator Ben Suber, Senator Kathy Chism and Representative Mac Huddleson, these legislative leaders were a big part of the great effort we have going on to get broadband in the state of Mississippi,” Presley praised. “They have voted every time to help the citizens of Pontotoc County and the entire state.”
“And the folks at Bruce Telephone company will agree that if we keep going the way we’re going and keep pressing until every house is connected on every rural road, we have a chance for Mississippi to come out as one of the most broadband connected states in America.”
We Connect officials said it will take an estimated 30 to 36 months to complete the broadband project.
“Initially we’re coming up Macedonia Road into Algoma Road and branch from here,” said Jay Vanlandingham, of We Connect Fiber. “We have some services already on Cook Road that covers 60 houses or so. And we’ll go east and expand over around Highway 41 and come back up Highways 15 and 41.”
“This broadband will enhance opportunities for the entire area,” Vanlandingham said. “Any time an industry is looking to come into an area they ask for good schools, technology, work force and fire prevention services. This funding effort today brings the needed technology into this area of Pontotoc County.”