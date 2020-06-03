Funding for broadband service, unrelated to stimulus money, could be made available to Pontotoc County sooner than expected, if a proposed bill passes the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Broadband Acceleration Act would speed-up the awarding of funds during the first phase of an auction by the Federal Communications Commission.
According to Northern District Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, the bill presents an encouraging step toward brining broadband to Mississippi’s most underserved areas.
“This bill is a common sense, bipartisan approach to getting serious action,” said Presley, in a press release. “Red tape and unnecessary delays are the very opposite of what Americans living in the digital divide need.”
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction is slated to being Oct. 22. It will award $16 billion over 10 years to fund the building of broadband in areas identified by the census as entirely un-served. It could mean up to $940 million for Mississippi, and $2million for Pontotoc County, according to Presley.
Presley told the Pontotoc Progress that the Acceleration Act, (H.R. 7022), sponsored by Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) and supported by Rep. Trent Kelly (R) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), would hasten the dispersal of money that was set aside before the Coronavirus pandemic.
“This money was allocated months—if not a year—before the pandemic, and is unequivocally, and in no way related to stimulus money,” said Presley. “This money has been sitting idle, and needs to be put to work for people in rural areas.”
The Acceleration Act is endorsed by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, a non-profit of which Presley is president. The organization is urging Congress to require providers to whom the funds are awarded to start building broadband service within six months of getting the money, and provide service within a year, Presley said.
Presley said federal bureaucracy has stood in the way of the money being put to work, and the NARUC is trying to correct that.
“Anyone serious about fixing the broadband crisis in this nation should support this wholeheartedly,” said Presley. “Clyburn and Upton have created a pathway for immediate action, and I hope Congress will move quickly.”