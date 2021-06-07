Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address the citizens in the Pontotoc area on Thursday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Pontotoc Chancery Courthouse located at 34 South Liberty Street in Pontotoc. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, high-speed internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.
Commissioner Presley will also take questions and concerns from the local community during the meeting.
“One of the most important things an elected official can do is go out and listen to the people. This town hall meeting will give the citizens of Pontotoc County the chance to personally meet with me to ask questions or share concerns,” Commissioner Presley said.
This meeting is free and open to the public.