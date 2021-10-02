The first week of the fall season is designated as “Fall Prevention Week”. Everyone has fallen at some point, no matter what their age. Preventing falls is important for all ages, not just the elderly. However, the risk of falling as well as the risk of injury from a fall increase as we age. While some falls may be insignificant, others may result in serious injury. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 37% of falls result in an injury. According to the American Bone Health, falling is the main cause of hip fractures. Staying active and participating in weight-bearing exercise to build leg strength are important in preventing falls. Maintaining good posture and balance also help to prevent falls. Two excellent exercises for balance and posture are tai chi and yoga. Women with osteoporosis have a greater tendency to fall and have lower muscle strength in the extremities than women without osteoporosis. Hyperkyphosis (abnormally curved spine) can alter gait and balance, leading to a greater risk of falling.
Fall prevention is critical to maintaining independence as we age. Many older adults live in fear of falling. The fear of falling can be reduced by taking control through implementing self-help and prevention strategies. Fall prevention strategies are an important part of healthy aging. The National Council on Aging, the National Fire Protection Association, and the CDC offer these tips:
Always keep your cell phone or a medical response device with you so that you can quickly get help if needed. Falls can happen when you least expect it and being able to call for help can allow for quick medical attention. A delay in medical help by hours or days can worsen injuries and reduce chances of a full recovery.
Evaluate your home for safety. Remove trip hazards such as rugs without non-skid backing and electrical cords. Make sure hallways and stairs are well lit. Install nightlights and lights with battery backup that come on automatically in the event of a power outage.
Install grab bars in the bathtub or shower and next to the toilet. Install handrails and lights on all stairways.
See your eye doctor at least once per year and replace eyeglasses when needed. Being able to see can prevent falls.
Make sure you have an easily accessible flashlight in the event of a power outage.
Avoid climbing to access hard to reach items or to change lightbulbs. For lighting in critical or hard to reach fixtures, use long-lasting LED lightbulbs that do not require frequent changing.
Ask your doctor about foot-related problems. Wear proper footwear and see a foot specialist if needed.
Exercise and movement can improve balance, strengthen legs, increase confidence, and help prevent falls. Exercises such as tai chi are especially helpful in improving balance. Check with your local wellness and fitness center for available tai chi classes.
Keep floors clutter-free. Ask yourself if you can navigate your home in the dark without falling or tripping. If you use a walker or cane, then paths through your home need to be slightly wider.
Among people aged 65 years and older, falls are the leading cause of emergency room visits and account for 17% of calls to 911. We often think about our local fire departments as only being needed in the event of a fire. However, these local heroes are often called upon to gain access to a home in the event the occupant falls or suffers a medical emergency. In these situations, it is very important that they be able to access the home. To enhance good communication with local first responders, consider the following:
Keep a list of medications in your wallet or purse in the event of a medical emergency.
Consider mounting a secure key box or safe outside your door that could hold a house key that emergency first responders could access if needing to enter without damaging your home.
Don’t be embarrassed to share the details of your fall with first responders. This will help them advise you on how you might be able to prevent future falls.
