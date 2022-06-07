Only 2,200 people cast ballots in the primary election today from the 28 precincts. Results are as follows:

First congressional District

Democratic Race

Hunter Avery

79

Dianne Black

175

Republican Race

Trent Kelly

1,814

Mark Strauss

123

This means that in this race Trent Kelly will face off against Dianne Black in the general election.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus