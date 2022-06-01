Voters will go to the polls next Tuesday, June 7, to vote in the primary race with only one office on the ballot.
The U.S. House of Representatives race is the only primary on the ballot this June. Republican’s qualifying in the U.S. House of Representatives 1st District race, which includes much of North Mississippi, include: incumbent Trent Kelly and challenger Mark D. Strauss. Democrats running for the First District post include Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m and voters must to to their polling places in the 29 locations across the county.
The precinct polling places by district are as follows:
District 1 Precincts
Bethel/Endville which is located on Endville Road across from the store. the exact address is 30 Endville Road.
Sherman is located in the Sherman library at 56 West Lamar Street.
Oak Hill is located at the Oak Hill Community Center at 101 Oak Hill Loop (by Oak Hill Church.)
Cherry Creek is located in the old Cherry Creek School at 90 Center Hill Road.
Ecru is located in the Ecru Community Center at 154 Central Avenue.
The Pontotoc 1 polling precinct is located at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 146 Maple Drive.
District 2 Precincts
Friendship is located at the Friendship Baptist Church at 6248 Highway 15 North.
Toccopola voting place is located at the Toccopola Fire Department at 3152 Toccopola Junction Road.
Thaxton folks vote at the Thaxton Community Center, 10615 Hwy. 336.
Hurricane residents go to the Hurricane Community Center to vote at 7930 Hwy. 346.
Buchanan community folks vote at the Buchanan community building located at 4783 Friendship Road.
Pontotoc 2 polling place is located at the Pontotoc County Airport at 445 Aviation Lane.
Turnpike residents vote at the Turnpike Voting Precinct located at 39 McGregor Chapel Road North.
District 3 Precincts
Randolph precinct is located at the Randolph Community Center located at 758 Randolph Loop.
Pontotoc 3 voters will go to the American Legion Building at 327 Legion Lane.
Judah residents will vote at the Judah polling place 11315 Hwy. 341.
Springville voters will vote at the Springville polling place located at 42 South Pontotoc Road.
Robbs residents will go to their polling place at 450 Robbs Bend.
District 4 Precincts
Bankhead voters will go to the Bankhead polling place at 3039 Highway 6 East.
Hoyle residents will go to the Global Outreach building at 74 King’s Highway.
Pontotoc 4 polling place is the PEPA warehouse located at 930 Highway 41.
Woodland residents will go to the Woodland polling place at 3597 Woodland Road.
Zion residents will go to the District four Road Maintenance facility at 149 Woodland Road.
Longview residents will vote at the Longview polling place located at 3465 Longview Road.
District 5 Precincts
Algoma voters will go to the Algoma Community House at 186 Front Street.
Beckham residents will vote at the Beckham Community Center located at 9413 Highway 15 South.
Troy residents will vote at the District 5 Road Maintenance facility, 6920 Hwy. 41 South.
Pontotoc 5 residents will vote at the Pontotoc County Courthouse at 11 Washington Street.
Absentee voting
Absentee voting for the primary is ongoing in the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk's office.
The deadline for in-person absentee voting in the clerk's office is 12 o'clock noon on Saturday, June 4.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said that in addition to regular business hours ( 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.) her office will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 noon this Saturday, June 4, for absentee voting.
The deadline for absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 6. Circuit clerk's offices must be "in actual receipt" of absentee ballots returned by mail for ballots to be timely. This is not a postmark deadline, but an actual receipt deadline, Mississippi Secretary of State's officials emphasized.
You must vote either Republican or Democrat in this election. The general election will be held Tuesday, November 8.