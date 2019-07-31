Pontotoc Countians will go to the polls this Tuesday, August 6 to decide who will be the state’s primary candidates from Governor to all county positions for the coming four years.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. at the 28 voting precincts in Pontotoc County. Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, August 27 and the general election is set for Tuesday, November 5.
In addition to regular business hours, the Pontotoc County circuit clerks office will be open this Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for absentee voting.
In Tuesday’s voting, you must choose to vote either Democrat or Republican and if you vote in the runoff election you must vote in the same party.
In the Governor’s race on the Republican ballot Robert Foster, Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. are candidates. On the Democratic ticket a host of people are vying for the position. They include Michael Brown, William Bond Compton Jr., Jim Hood, Robert J. Ray, Robert Shuler Smith, Gregory Wash, Velesha P. Williams and Albert Wilson. In the August general election, David R. Singletary will be added to the ballot.
For Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket are Delbert Hoseman and Shane Quick. One of these will face the only Democratic contender Jay Hughes in the general election in November.
For Secretary of State, Republicans Sam Britton and Michael Watson will face off and Democrats Johnny Dupree and Maryra Hodges Hunt meet in the primary.
In the Attorney General’s race Mark Baker, Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggert round out the Republican ballot while Jennifer Riley Collins is the only Democrat running.
For State Auditor incumbent Republican Shad White is unopposed.
For State Treasurer Eugene S. ‘Buck’ Clarke and David McRae are the Republican candidates, one of which will face Democrat Adie Lee Green in November.
In the Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner race Republican incumbent Andy Gipson will face Democrat Rickey L. Cole in November.
The Insurance Commissioner race will pit Republican candidate incumbent Mike Chaney against Democrat Robert E. Amos.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Democratic incumbent Brandon Presley is unopposed.
The Northern District Transportation Commissioner race is crowded with a host of Republicans which include Trey Bowman, John Caldwell, E. A. Hathcock, Jeremy Martin and Geoffrey O. Yoste. One of these will face Joe T. ‘Joey’ Grist in November.
District Attorney District One Republican incumbent candidate John Weddle is unopposed.
The state senate district three includes the counties of Benton, Union and a large portion of Pontotoc. Those on the Republican ticket for this office include Kathy L. Chism, Jeffrey Mitchell, Jeff Olson and Kevin Walls. One of these will face Democrat Tim Tucker in November.
State Senate district eight includes Pontotoc, Chickasaw, Calhoun, Lee and Yalobusha counties. Candidates on the Republican ballot for the race are Stephen Scott Griffin, Benjamin A. Suber and Steve Whitten. The Democrats vying for the position include Kegan Coleman, Mark Hancock and Kathryn York.
State House of Representatives district 15 only includes Pontotoc County. The Republican candidate is incumbent E. Mac Huddleston and the Democratic candidate is Pat Montgomery. This race will not be decided until November.
State House of Representatives district 22 includes Pontotoc and Chickasaw Counties and the Republican candidate is Thomas ‘Tommy’ Futral who will ultimately face Democrat Jon Lancaster in the November general election.
County attorney Democtrac incumbent Malcolm D. ‘Mac’ McAuley is unopposed.
In the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk race Republican Clay Foster is running against incumbent Democrat Ricky D. Ferguson. The final outcome of this election will not be known until the general election in November.
In the circuit clerks race Democratic incumbent Melinda Patterson Nowicki is unopposed.
In the county coroners race Democratic incumbent Kim Sullivan Bedford is unopposed.
In the sheriff race Democratic incumbent Leo Mask is unopposed.
In the county surveyor’s race Democratic incumbent Jimmy Caldwell will face fellow Democrat David Sharp.
In the tax assessor collector race incumbent Van McWhirter is unopposed.
In the supervisors races: District one incumbent Democrat Wayne Stokes unopposed, Democratic incumbent Mike McGregor is unopposed in the second district; third district incumbent Brad Ward will face fellow Democrat Gary Lynn Washington; fourth district incumbent Democrat Ernie Wright is unopposed as well as fifth district Democrat Dan McKnight.
Justice Court Judge east side incumbent Democrat David A. Hall will face Robert Wages.
Justice Court Judge west side incumbent Democrat Scottie Harrison is unopposed.
Republicans vying for the east side constable position are Tommy Corbin and Neal Davis while James ‘Jamie’ Mahan, Travis Z. Pickering, Travarious ’T’ Wheeler and Sonnie Rock Williams are vying on the Democratic ticket.
In the Constable west side race Republican Jeff Russell is running. There are no democrats running in this race, Russell will face independent candidate L.D. Gillespie in the fall.