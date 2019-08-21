There are five run-off contests on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot this coming Tuesday, August 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. If you wish to vote absentee you may go to the circuit clerks office from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. from now through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday.
You can only vote in the party that you voted in August 6. In other words if you voted Republican August 6, you can only vote Republican in the run off and the same for Democrat.
On the Republican ballot for governor Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. are in the run-off.
For Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Any Taggart are in the run off.
For Transportation Commissioner Northern District John Caldwell and Geoffrey Yoste are on the ballot.
For State Senate District 3 Kathy Chism and Kevin Walls are vying for the Republican ticket.
For State Senate District 8 Stephen Scott Griffin and Benjamin A. Suber are on the ticket.
On the Democratic ticket the only run off is in State Senate District 8 between Kegan Coleman and Katheryn York.
Once the run offs are decided the final ballot will be set for the general election in November. On that ballot you may vote in which ever party you wish. The final election in 2019 will be Tuesday, November 5.