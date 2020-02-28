The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center (NMREC) in Verona hosted the annual Producer Advisory Council Meeting on February 20, 2020. The Producer Advisory Council gives agriculture commodity producers a voice to guide Mississippi State University’s research and Extension efforts in northeast Mississippi.
The NMREC is the headquarters for the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES) system and the MSU Extension Service in northeast Mississippi.
The Mission of MAFES is to advance the agriculture and natural resource industries through research, discovery, teaching, and learning. MAFES has four branch stations in northeast Mississippi which include the following.
- Northeast Mississippi Branch Experiment Station, Verona
- Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station, Pontotoc
- Prairie Research Unit, Prairie
- North Mississippi Branch Experiment Station, Holly Springs
The mission of the Mississippi State University Extension Service is to provide the citizens of Mississippi with information and programs that are based on the science and research efforts provided by the MAFES stations across Mississippi. Each of Mississippi’s eighty-two counties has an MSU Extension office. The twenty-two Counties listed below are included in the MSU Extension northeast district.
Alcorn
Benton
Calhoun
Chickasaw
Choctaw
Clay
Itawamba
Lafayette
Lee
Lowndes
Marshall
Monroe
Noxubee
Oktibbeha
Pontotoc
Prentiss
Tippah
Tishomingo
Union
Webster
Winston
Yalobusha
The 2020 Producer Advisory Council meeting included agriculture producers from fifteen commodity areas. The producers met to provide MAFES and the MSU Extension Service with priority areas. The input provided will guide future research and Extension efforts. The commodity areas that were represented are listed below.
Apiculture/Bees
Aquaculture
Beef
Cotton
Dairy
Equine
Forestry and Wildlife
Goats and Sheep
Grain Crops
Ornamentals
Peanuts
Poultry
Sweetpotato
Swine
Turf
Vegetables, Fruits, Nuts
The annual Producer Advisory Council meeting serves as the foundation for Mississippi State University’s research and Extension efforts. This meeting gives agriculture producers an opportunity to ensure that the efforts of the MSU Extension Service and MAFES will advance Mississippi’s number one industry.