MOOREVILLE- Both Pontotoc High varsity cross country teams had good days on Saturday at the Mooreville Invitational meet, held at the Hussey Sod Farm. Both finished as the top teams in Class 4A, with the Warriors finishing second overall and the Lady Warriors third.
The junior high girls were also first in 4A and finished third, while the junior high boys were fifth overall.
The boys had three runners finish inside the top 10 and five inside the top 14. Will Porter was the race's runner-up with a time of 18:06. Freddy Porter (18:41) came in fifth, and Cooper Parmer (18:45) came in sixth. Caiden Ivy (19:30) was 13th and J.D. Chism (19:35) was 14th. Rounding out the top seven runners were Michael Moore and Ellis Maffett.
Micahela Lopez once again led the girls with a ninth place finish, completing the course in 23:00. She was followed by Kaylin Simmons, Maclaine Griffith, Haley Barefoot, Morgan Brownlee, Ella Huey and Catherine Courtney.
Carsyn Stephens (12th) was the top runner for the junior high girls. The rest of Pontotoc's top seven were Carla Ramirez (15th), Camryn Stephens, Samantha Vickery, Haley Lowe, Reese Laenen and Victoria Knowles.
Braxton Whiteside paced the junior high boys, finishing seventh in 13:56. He was followed by Luke Blanchard, Noah Holland, Austin Brown, Austin McCarty, Beau Hunter and Benji Ross.