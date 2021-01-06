With the ringing of the New Year’s bells this past January 1, prohibition in Pontotoc county was lifted. That meant as of that date it was no longer illegal to possess alcoholic beverages within this county.
This does not, however, mean that it is legal to sell alcoholic beverages within the county. That still will require a petition of voters and an election. It was in 1966 that Mississippi passed the law allowing counties to decide for themselves whether they wanted to legalize liquor sales.
Currently 29 of the 82 counties are dry however, even in the dry counties, there are some municipalities that voted to allow for the sale, including in Pontotoc. The City of Pontotoc voted to allow for the sale in 2014, with the official vote in September, and the sale of alcohol beginning in the first part of 2015.
If residents want to rescind this or go back to not having it sold, the state allows for a vote every five years on the sale of beer and every two years for the sale of liquor. Voting wet or dry has to be done in a separate election, and cannot be connected with any other election in the county or municipality.
The distinction was set those years ago by the Legislature to allow municipalities to become wet for business. The Mississippi Department of Alcohol Beverage Control imports, stores and sells 2,850,000 cases of spirits and wines annually.