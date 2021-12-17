The previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” included a discussion of how to protect your home, family, pets, and livestock from cold weather extremes. I omitted an important topic – your plants. Many homeowners make a large investment in their landscapes. It is important to be ready to protect that investment when old man winter comes for a visit.
Protecting plants from cold weather should occur well before temperatures drop south of freezing. Plants can be protected from cold temperatures by proper plant selection, proper plant placement, proper plant care, and by knowing when plants are at the greatest risk.
The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Protecting Plants from Cold Temperatures”.
Plant Selection
When choosing plants for the home landscape it is important to select plants adapted to your region. This can be done by knowing the USDA cold hardiness zone you live in. Pontotoc County is included in Zone 7b which means that permanent plants need to be able to withstand temperatures as low as five to ten degrees Fahrenheit.
Plant Placement
It is helpful to know where the warmest and coldest areas are located on your property to be able to place plants where they can thrive.
The coldest areas are located on the north and northwest areas of the property. The warmest areas are located on the southern facing areas of the property. Plants that are cold sensitive should be placed in the southern locations on the property.
Plant Care
Healthy plants that have adequate fertilizer, water, and mulch have a greater chance of surviving what Mother-Nature can dish out.
Protecting plant root systems is the first line of defense to help plants survive cold weather. Proper fertilizer application based on soil tests can allow plants to grow and be healthy enough to withstand cold temperatures. Fertilizers that are applied in the fall to provide winter protection should be low in nitrogen and high in potassium.
Proper application of water and mulch can provide the insulation needed for plants to survive freezing temperatures. It may seem strange, but water can prevent root systems from freezing. During freezing temperatures water absorbs heat which is transferred to the plant roots.
There is nothing better than adding extra cover to the bed during cold nights. Adding a layer of mulch is like covering the plant roots with a warm blanket. Pine straw, leaves, and bark are excellent materials to be used as mulch.
Tender landscape plants can be grown in containers allowing the homeowner to move them to a warm location when cold weather is forecasted. Even if you are not one of the fortunate few that has a greenhouse, there are locations around your home that can provide protection for your plants from the cold.
Enclosed garages are an excellent place to store plants during cold snaps. Temperatures will rarely dip below freezing in unheated garages unless the doors remain open.
Homeowners have options if an enclosed space is not available. Plants can be moved against a house to protect them from the cold. The south and west facing walls can provide the most heat during cold weather.
If tender plants can’t be moved, you can bring protection to them. The plants can be covered with a plastic sheet to protect them from frost. Take care to not allow the plastic to touch the plants which will cause the plant to freeze. If you are in a pinch, cardboard boxes, five-gallon buckets, and even bed sheets can be used.
There is another option if your plants are grown in raised beds. A temporary hoop-house can be constructed by bending one-half inch PVC pipe over the beds and covering the structure with plastic to protect the plants from frost.
Greatest Risk
Gradual temperature decreases allow hardy plants to become acclimated and resistant to cold weather. Plants are the most susceptible to cold temperatures before there is sudden drop in temperature after extended periods of warm weather. This often occurs in the fall or in the early spring.
Examples of this can occur in March or April when the plants are hit with a late frost after they have broken dormancy. The same temperature will have less impact in the winter when the plants are more hardened and resistant to cold temperatures.
When cold weather arrives don’t forget your plants. With a little planning, attention, and care they can survive winter to provide beauty during the spring.