Have you heard the old saying, what comes around goes around? This adage definitely applies to hummingbirds. Hummingbirds have begun their spring migration in full force. You possibly have seen your first hummingbird of the year by now.
Hummingbirds arrive in Mississippi during March as the red buckeyes and azaleas are blooming. Normally in November, they head south to spend the winter in Central and South America.
Hummingbirds are a preferred wildlife species for many Mississippi homeowners to view. With a basic understanding of hummingbirds and their habitat requirements you can create a haven for these energetic creatures.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service Publications “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens”, “Keeping Hummingbirds Coming Back for More”, and “Attract Hummingbirds with Colorful Plants” are sources for this article.
As with all types of wildlife, proper habitat should be maintained in order to see hummingbirds. Good habitat will provide the food, water, and shelter needed for hummingbirds to flourish.
Food
Hummingbirds have extremely high energy requirements. Their fast metabolisms result from the fact that their wings beat an amazing 50-70 times a second! Hummingbirds get their energy from the nectar of brightly colored red, white, scarlet, and orange flowers. They generally must take in 50% of their body weight in flower nectar each day.
Hummingbirds meet their protein requirements by eating spiders and soft-bodied insects. These delicacies can be supplied by refraining from using insecticides near their favorite flowering plants.
Planting brightly colored flowering plants is the first step to attracting hummingbirds to your landscape. Planting a large group of flowering plants can be helpful in attracting hummingbirds. Scattering plantings can help accommodate more of these very territorial birds.
Common trees and shrubs to plant include azaleas, red buckeyes, lantanas, and mimosas. Vines that can be planted include trumpet creeper, crossvine, Virginia creeper, coral honeysuckle, and morning glories. Perennials that can be planted include four-o-clocks, hostas, bee balms, and cannas. Annual plants that can be planted include petunias, impatiens, and red salvia. A complete list of preferred plants can be found in the MSU Extension Service Publication “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens.