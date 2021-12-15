At the December 7 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously passed a motion setting a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, to consider adopting an ordinance allowing the operation of golf carts (low -speed vehicles) on certain streets in the city limits of Pontotoc.
The board’s action to consider allowing golf carts comes in response to a state law passed in July 2021 which allows the use of low-speed vehicles on public roads and streets within municipalities with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.
According to the proposed ordinance, "Golf cart means a motor vehicle that is designated and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting and recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 25 miles of hours and is equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lamps, seat belts, rear view mirror, horn, a reflective triangle as defined herein, and front and rear turn signals."
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the main intent of the ordinance is to allow folks to gain access to the Tanglefoot Trail and downtown businesses via registered golf carts.
“The state law allows us to adopt a local ordinance making golf carts legal on certain streets but state law requires that those carts be equipped with lights, seat belts and other safety equipment,” Chief Tutor said. “We want to make it as safe as possible. But we also want folks to understand we don’t need golf carts out at certain peak hours of traffic congestion.”
Persons driving a golf cart will be required to have a valid driver’s license and golf carts must be registered annually. The registration fee is $20 per year.
The ordinance under consideration also specifies that “golf carts may not be operated on any state highway other than to cross the highway to another city road or street. Low-speed vehicles shall not be operated on the following Highways in the City of Pontotoc other than cross the Highway to a city road or Street:
-Main Street – Highway 41; Downtown Main Street is open for Low Speed vehicles (golf carts) during the weekdays after 5:00pm and all hours during the weekend or special occasion.
-Oxford Street – Highway 278;
-Highway 15;
-Highway 9 North and Highway 9 South.
-Highway 345.
In other new business aldermen discussed, but took no action, on installing a flag pole at the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Bids on the flag pole included: $1,956 from Pontotoc Monument Co.; $2,646 from Global Flag Unlimited; and $1,650 from Liberty Flag poles. Officials noted that lighting would have to be provided at a the flag pole site unless the flag was taken down every night as protocol dictates.
In another matter the board unanimously approved a motion to pay an invoice totaling $1,376.07 from Moore’s for a septic tank at the large pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway. Mayor Bob Peeples noted that the new restroom facilities at the pavilion are now operational. Security cameras have also been installed.
In other new business the board unanimously approved a motion by Alderman Jeff Stafford to hire Engineering Solutions Inc. to study the road bed of Sallie Hardin Road for recommendations on a longer lasting solution to reoccurring road problems.
“We need something with a more permanent fix to that road,” Stafford said. “We need ESI to come up with recommendations on that road.”
In other business the board unanimously approved motions to declare a 2015 and a 2016 Dodge Charger automobile (and light bars) as surplus equipment and sell those to vehicles to the Verona Police Dept. for $8,500 each.
Aldermen also approved payment of $1,978.55 to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for overseeing city events and payment of $300 for a Christmas ad in the Pontotoc Progress newspaper.
The board also unanimously approved a motion to hire Jane Zib at $300 per month to be the Spanish interpreter for the police department.
Aldermen also unanimously approved hiring Jason Chrestman as the city’s mechanic, effective February 1, 2022. Current shop mechanic Mike Kelly is retiring.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-November payroll in the amount of $514,148.87;
-water adjustments;
-sending Mayor Peeples, Lena Chewe, David Anderson and Jessica McLevain to the Mid Winter Conference in Jackson on January 11-13, 2021 (travel and meal per diem);
-November umpire pay in the amount of $1,216.00;
-to refund seized funds to defendant listed in Circuit Court cause No. CV2021-137 in the amount of $540 and pay District Attorney fees in the amount of $200 from Drug and Seizure Funds, as ordered by the court.