A public hearing is scheduled tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 23) at 9 a.m. in Pontotoc County Chancery Court on the city of Pontotoc’s petition for annexation of additional property.
Chancery Judge Michael Malski is expected to preside during the hearing. The public will be allowed to make limited comments, for and against, the annexation proposal.
In June 2019 the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance extending and enlarging the corporate limits and boundaries of the city, pending petition and approval in Pontotoc County Chancery Court.
The proposed annexation areas will include an area a mile further on Highway 15 north to McCord Bottom, the North Ridge Estates area and Hansberger Park on the east side of the city.
Mayor Bob Peeples said he’s confident and hopeful that the annexation will be approved.
“There will be no adverse effects from the annexation,” Peeples said. “There will be no tax increase, as we have no ad valorem property tax in the city (just school taxes), and city services will be available."