Brock Puckett will make history this January 1 as being the first hired superintendent for the Pontotoc County School system.
The position has been an elected one every four years, however back in 2016 lawmakers passed a resolution allowing this to be reversed and Governor Phil Bryant gave his signature assent to it.
“I kind of hate that they took that way because it gave the
people an input,” Puckett said.
But that being said Puckett knows that he has a job to do and he said the biggest challenge is finding money to keep up the buildings.
“We have enough to pay teachers but not a lot more after that,” Puckett noted. “There is not a lot for roofs. We also need room for more classrooms.”
Puckett said there are 196 kindergarteners at North Pontotoc and 150 at South. In the past they have been alleviating their space with mobile classrooms.
“We need brick and mortar buildings, as well as funds for repairs.” he said. “These buildings are 50 years old now and they take maintenance. We are on campuses built for 800 students and now we have 1,800. We started out running 10 to 15 buses and now we have some 47 buses. We run 23 routes at South Pontotoc and 25 at North Pontotoc.”
Puckett said they are trying replace the buses. “In the past few years we have purchased 14 buses and purchased four more this year, and they don’t come cheap. They cost some $85,000 each.”
Puckett said the transportation department, Dan Bailey and Shane Long “do a great job keeping the buses on the road and serviced. Because of them we don’t have to out source the maintenance of the vehicles.”
But Puckett said that is the hallmark of the people who work for the county schools. “Our faculty as a whole do a great job of requesting the things they absolutely have to have. That’s a blessing to me to have folks that are thrifty.”
On the education side, Puckett said he would like to increase the Career and Tech offerings for the students at the Career Center.
“I would like to give job training here and let them ahead and get their certificate here because that would be beneficial to our students and the community.”
Right now Puckett’s offices are at the back of the career center and he wants to move them. “I would like to give the space back to career education. I want to open it up for more career certificates for our students.”
In looking to the future Puckett said his main goal is to become and A district. “We want to increase student achievement and create and have safe and orderly schools. If the student feels safe, they will learn and if they learn, they will achieve.”