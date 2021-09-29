Making memories with my grandchildren is one of the most precious things in my life.
This past weekend I got to do just that.
It is a tradition that the kids go with me to pick out pumpkins to decorate around the house. We went to Unique Furnishings and Garden Center. Pat and Janie Patton could not have been more patient and helpful as the kids took up a lot of their time picking out their pumpkins.
We made a haul of big orange pumpkins, big white pumpkins and a slew of little pumpkins. They filled the wagon full and I can’t believe I didn’t take any pictures, but I was enjoying the time so much taking pictures never occurred to me. Their faces would light up as they found each pumpkin that was perfect in their eyes.
We left with a load of pumpkins and decided that Granddaddy Mc needed some pumpkins. We went by to drop off some pumpkins to him and it took a while in the driveway to find the perfect ones out of their finds to give to Granddaddy Mc. Each child had to give him one and of course I had to give him one, but they did find the perfect three pumpkins.
After visiting Granddaddy Mc I decided we would go visit the Amish community. Sawyer is nine, Millie is two and they have never seen the Amish community.
I wasn’t sure what their reaction would be but I was surprised that they both engaged in conversation with everyone we visited.
They picked out some soap to take home to their mother and found some jelly they wanted to buy.
They met one family who had a little girl the same age as Millie and her name was Millie also.
Sawyer had lots of questions about why they all dressed the same. Even the children were dressed like the adults and that seemed to be more puzzling to him than no electricity.
It was an opportunity to show them something new and give them a new experience.
They seemed to have a good time as they were excited to share their experiences with their parents.
Pumpkins, Granddaddy Mc and Amish made for a good day of memories.