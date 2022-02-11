Six more weeks of winter are predicted since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day. According to historians, during the Middle Ages an animal such as a badger or bear came out of hibernation.
If the day was sunny and the animal could see its shadow, then there would be six more weeks of winter weather. If the day was cloudy, then an early spring was predicted. German immigrants brought the European tradition with them to Pennsylvania and used a groundhog, rather than a badger or bear.
Groundhog Day falls halfway between winter solstice and spring equinox, and this year fell on Wednesday, February 2. Groundhog Day is widely celebrated in both the United States and Canada.
Since 1887, a groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, known as “Punxsutawney Phil” has been the biggest attraction and weather predictor for Groundhog Day in the United States. Only time will tell if Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction for six more weeks of winter will hold true for 2022.
Exciting Events Ahead with MHV
After a scaled back year due to the pandemic, the Pontotoc County Homemakers (MHV) are back in full swing. The MHV will be hosting a Fashion Review on Wednesday, March 2. The business meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the Fashion Review will immediately follow the business meeting.
Each month the individual clubs from across the county come together to meet for a brief business meeting followed by a program. These monthly meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Building.
Visitors are welcome and encouraged to come to the Fashion Review on March 2 as well as any of the regular monthly meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month.
New 4-H Modeling Squad Club
The Pontotoc County 4-H Program is looking to start a 4-H Modeling Squad Club. This Club is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18. A member interest meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 15th at 4:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. For more information, call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.