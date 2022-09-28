puppy smiles

The sun was shining, the breeze was cool and after getting just a touch of yellow and green tint in their hair these three young smiling girls enjoyed the company of a Labrador puppy as they waited for the runners and walkers to return to the finish line of the Jeff Turner Memorial 5K Color Run on Saturday at Pontotoc Elementary School. (More photos on page 2A)

regina.butler@djournal.com

