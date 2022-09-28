The sun was shining, the breeze was cool and after getting just a touch of yellow and green tint in their hair these three young smiling girls enjoyed the company of a Labrador puppy as they waited for the runners and walkers to return to the finish line of the Jeff Turner Memorial 5K Color Run on Saturday at Pontotoc Elementary School. (More photos on page 2A)
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel
moisture values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag
conditions mainly over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE
FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE AND
EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...BETWEEN 14 AND 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...LESS THAN 6 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&