Next Tuesday, January 3, marks the first day for candidates who wish to hold public office in the local and state elections to begin throwing their hat into the ring.
This year there is a shorter qualifying period with the last day being Tuesday, January 31, 5 p.m. The circuit clerk's office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for candidates to file.
The primary elections will be held in August with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run off set for Tues., Nov. 28.
The following state wide offices are open for election: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, insurance commissioner, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture and commerce, public service commissioner, transportation commissioner, district attorney, senate and representative.
The following county wide offices are up for election: sheriff, chancery clerk, circuit clerk, tax assessor/collector, county attorney, coroner, supervisor in each of the five districts, justice court judge in the east district and the west district and constable.
Anyone who chooses to seek election as a partisan candidate and therefore participate in a primary election to seek the nomination must file with the circuit clerk’s office a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for a Candidate for Party Nomination,” together with the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline.
If you choose to seek election as an independent candidate you must file with the circuit clerk a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate,” a qualifying petition, which must be signed by a certain number of qualified electors (registered voters) from the state, county or district from which the candidate seeks election and the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline. The number of signatures required on the qualifying petition is dependent upon the specific office sought by the candidate. Each candidate must obtain the certification of the signatures from the Circuit Clerk’s Office of the county from where the signatures were collected prior to filing his/her qualifying paperwork with the appropriate office.
Independent candidates should allow for sufficient time to ensure the certification of petition signatures by the respective Circuit Clerk’s Office well in advance of the qualifying deadline. Qualifying forms for independent candidates are available from the Circuit Clerk’s Office or on the Secretary of State’s website located at http://www.sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/Candidate- Qualifying-Forms.aspx.
All candidates must meet the following requirements to qualify for office: You must be a registered voter of the State of Mississippi and of the district of the office for which you are seeking.
You must never have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, being defined as a crime punishable by a minimum of one (1) year confinement in the state penitentiary, unless pardoned for the offense. You must never have been convicted of a felony in a court of this state; or, of a felony in a federal court or of a crime in a court of another state which is a felony under the laws of this state on or after December 8, 1992; excluding, however, a conviction of manslaughter or a violation of the United States Internal Revenue Code or any violation of the tax laws of this state, unless the offense also involved the misuse or abuse of an office or money coming into a candidate’s hands by virtue of an office.
If you are seeking the sheriff position you must not be a defaulter to the state or any county or municipality or to the United States and a qualified elector; for chancery clerk, circuit clerk or tax assessor/collector you must be a qualified elector of the county.
For county attorney you must be a qualified elector and a regular licensed and practicing attorney. For coroner you must be a qualified elector, at least 21 years of age, possessing a high school diploma or its equivalent.
For supervisor you must be a qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which you seek election. For justice court judge you must be a qualified elector, a resident of the county two years preceding the day of election, a high school graduate or its equivalent, and completion of a course of training required by law within six months of the beginning of the term of office; and for constable you must be a qualified elector of this county.
