Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.