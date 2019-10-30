Quick Bites programs are offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service and provide information in a wide variety of topics through interactive video. The programs are held during lunch (12-1) on Thursdays. Contact the Pontotoc office (489-3910) to participate via interactive video.
October 31 – Let’s Make a Halloween Design…TOGETHER
Lynette McDougald, Instructor Plant & Soil Sciences
As a change of pace, Lynette will have some fun pre-made designs she’ll share, but much of our focus, will be a BOO-quet arrangement. It’s not as SCARY as you think to design, we’ll have step-by-step instructions.
November 7 – The Harvest
Lynette McDougald, Instructor Plant & Soil Sciences
The Harvest season is here, and we will talk about incorporating fresh flowers with produce, dried, and natural materials. These “trans-seasonal” designs will take us right into the winter holiday season.
November 14 – Container Gardening with Bulbs
Dr. Joy Anderson, Extension Agent IV DeSoto County
Small spaces but want some decoration for your deck, patio, or entryway? Great containers and flowering bulbs are the answer! Join in the fun as Joy Anderson shows how to layer beautiful spring bulbs in outdoor containers for continuous blooms.