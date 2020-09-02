Mississippi State University is resuming the Quick Bites Programs beginning in September. These educational programs covering a variety of topics will be held on three Thursdays in September: 3rd, 10th, and 24th. All programs will be held from 12 noon to 1:00 pm. There is no charge to attend, however you must register. The registration links will be posted to the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page. After registering you will receive a link with instructions by electronic mail. On the day of the event, you can view the programs using Zoom from your personal computer or phone. For questions, please contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Date: September 3, 2020
Title: Around and About the House
Presenter: Lynette McDougald, Instructor, Plant & Soil Sciences
Description: Living with flowers offers beauty to our homes, but there are so many more benefits by reducing stress and depression, inspiring innovative thinking, and refreshing memory. Let’s look around our houses and lift our spirits with some homemade floral designs.
Date: September 10, 2020
Title: High Blood Pressure: Risk & Nutrition
Presenter: Juaqula Madkin, Extension Instructor, Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion
Description: High blood pressure, also known has hypertension, is a common disease that can lead to heart disease and other serious health conditions. If you have high blood pressure, it's a good idea to do your best to control it especially during this COVID 19 pandemic. Having high blood pressure can put you at higher risk of severe illness from COVID 19. Learn how nutrition plays a role in high blood pressure prevention and management.
Date: September 24, 2020
Title: Mississippi Women for Agriculture
Presenter: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, President
Description: The mission of Mississippi Women for Agriculture is to equip women with necessary skills and information in all aspects of farming and agribusiness management. Join us as we examine the role of Mississippi women involved in agriculture and how MWA seeks to educate, engage, and empower women farmers and ag professionals.