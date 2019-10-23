“Quid, pro quo, where you gonna go, when the volcano blows…."

The term quid pro quo has dominated the political news lately. I was a little confused about the meaning of quid pro quo.

Sounded like it was either referring to President Trump’s hair stylist or former Vice President Joe Biden’s favorite Ukrainian seafood dish.

I felt it actually meant “this for that,” but turns out it has multiple meanings, such as:

- the process of putting your debit card in a gas pump and you get gasoline imported from a foreign country;

-the marital term for when your wife promises to to get clothes out of the dryer if you unload the washing machine and she falls asleep without fulfilling the deal;

-Latin term for damp underwear;

-a menu item at a fancy new restaurant on the square in Oxford;

-the name of the only repairman in North Mississippi who can do warranty work on your new Samsung 85-inch QLED television with ambient light;

- the name of the small town in China where you have to special order a part for your broken Samsung 85-inch QLED television;

-the term used after Quid lost his amateur status;

- a term used for your computer password when your computer no longer will accept your name and birth date password;

- a menu item at a sushi bar that’s still moving when the waitress brings it to the table;

- currency used in Thailand, New Mexico and around El Paso;

- the grade of oil you put in a rickshaw;

- instead of screaming “Omaha,” it’s Peyton Manning’s new check-off term at the line of scrimmage;

-the name of a Los Angeles workout spa that will sculpt your quo;

- the name of Miley Cyrus’ new boyfriend;

- the name of the 2020 Pirates of the Caribbean movie;

- the hardest clue in the new “National Treasure” movie;

-it’s Status Quo’s "cousin Eddie;"

-don’t know the meaning but it’s worth 28 points in Scrabble;

- the name of the new Harry Potter villain;

- the name of a private jet company in the Ukraine;

- the Chinese spelling of “Hunter Biden;”

- the name of Jackie Chan’s hamburger chain;

- the name of the new parking garage at Oxford;

- the name of Captain Quint’s grandson in Jaw’s V;

- an unregulated energy drink;

- the name of the newest attraction at Sea World in Orlando;

- the settlement that Salvatore Phillip “Sonny” Bono got when he divorced Cher;

- the name of the singing group which will headline the 2020 Super Bowl;

- the species of goldfish that the Clampetts stocked in the cement pond;

- I’m not sure but I know that Adam Schiff doesn’t know either.

Wait, wait I remember, it’s lyrics to a Jimmy Buffett song.

“Quid, pro quo, where you gonna go, when the volcano blows…."

