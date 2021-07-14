Twenty-two-year-old Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc was crowned the winner of the first ever Miss Mississippi Volunteer Scholarship Pageant on Saturday (July 10) night in Tupelo.
Competing as Miss Northeast Mississippi, Shumaker bested 10 other contestants to win the pageant and a $10,000 scholarship.
Shumaker is the daughter of Don and Donna Shumaker of Pontotoc.
Over five nights, Miss Mississippi Volunteer contestants competed in interview (40%), talent (20%), evening gown (20%) and swimsuit (20%). The top five did an onstage question that was not scored but helped the judges determine their final decision.
“I’m very excited and honored to serve as the first Miss Mississippi Volunteer winner,” Shumaker said. “Promoting volunteerism is what this is all about and I’m looking forward to spreading that message and opportunities to other young women over the next year.”
In May 2022 Shumaker will represent Mississippi in the Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, TN.
As she travels across the state as Miss Volunteer Mississippi, Shumaker will also serve as the spokeswoman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s D.R.I.V.E. campaign, which stands for “Driving Requires Initiative, Values and Education.”
“Mississippi ranks in the top five in teen fatalities in the nation,” Shumaker said. “In 2020, 70 teen highway fatalities occurred statewide. I’m honored for the opportunity to work with the Highway Patrol and visit schools to help encourage safer driving habits among young people.”
Having recently graduated from Mississippi State University, Shumaker plans to begin attending law school in the fall of 2022.
“We had an incredible five days in Tupelo last week, the scholarship is certainly going to help with law school and this next year’s going to be great,” Shumaker said. “We’re hoping to recruit more girls to participate in the Miss Volunteer Pageant and its message.”