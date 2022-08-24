rainfall story

What could be more appropriate to get shelter under than a creation umbrella? Sonya Stout is just one of the folks who have had to carry an umbrella lately finally after the rains started coming on the county, once more breaking the soaring temperatures and bring cooling relief to the summer. According to record keepers, we are sitting at average rainfall for the area, however, June only had 1.33 inches.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Rainfall totals have come in about average for the first six months of the year even though June was one of the driest in recent history with only 1.33 inches for the whole month. Average rainfall for this area for the year is some 58 inches. Rainfall totals for the first six months have come to 35.90 inches which means if we stay on this track we will come in above our average.

