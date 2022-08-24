What could be more appropriate to get shelter under than a creation umbrella? Sonya Stout is just one of the folks who have had to carry an umbrella lately finally after the rains started coming on the county, once more breaking the soaring temperatures and bring cooling relief to the summer. According to record keepers, we are sitting at average rainfall for the area, however, June only had 1.33 inches.
Pontotoc County weather observer Roddy Thompson measures the rain fall each morning and records it in an official book with the results posted on line directly to the national weather service.
February recorded the most rain fall so far with 8.89 inches.
January
January’s 5.29 inches of rain came within the first 20 days finishing the month on the dry side. The fist rain came the second day of the month with 1.63 inches and .25 inches on the third. January 5 saw .40 inches while January 9 had .22 and January 10 had .17. the next rain came on January 15 with 1.48, January 17 with .22 and January 20 with 1.32. And thus the heavens were shut until the second day of February.
February
Although February had less rain this year than last by a couple of inches the month still racked up practically 9 inches at 8.89. Those inches were concentrated in the first four days and again in the last ten days with the middle of the month seeing no rain fall. The second day of the month came in a .48 inches while 1.02 was measured on the third and .32 on the fourth. Skip down to February 17 and we had .10 and 1.06 on the 18. Almost six out of the eight inches total fell starting with February 22 with 1.85 inches and 2.00 inches on the 23, .15 on the 24; .30 on the 26 and 1.61 on the 27.
March
March brought measurable snow of 2.0 inches on the twelfth of the month. Bear in mind, it takes a foot of snow to create an inch of rain. Although snow is more beneficial to the landscape because it stays on the ground for a longer period of time and can soak into the ground more than rain. It also brings extra nitrogen to the soil. In the liquid form March saw a total of 5.71 inches scattered throughout the month. The rain was measured on the following days: .69 on March 7, .58 on March 9, .15 on March 12, .13 on March 15, 1.07 on March 16, .62 on March 18, 1.17 on March 23 and the month ended with 1.30 inches.
April
April measured more rain this year than last with 7.10 inches with the majority of that rain falling during the middle of the month. The first rainfall was measured on the fifth day of the month with .31 and the eleventh with .17. From April 13 through April 18 the gauge posted 5.75 inches with the following totals each day: .68, 1.59, .94, 2.00, .42 and .12. The month finished out with .15 on April 21 and .72 on April 26.
May
May’s rainfall measured 7.18 inches with the first splash coming the first day with 1.49 inches. The other inches were scattered out through the month with .77 on May 6; .47 and .31 on May 13 and 14 respectively. The rest of the rain came in the last 10 days of the month with .25 on May 22, .15 on May 23, 1.88 on May 25, 1.74 on May 26 and .12 on May 27.
June
June’s scant rain fell on the third day of the month with .33 and the eighth day with .29 and the ninth with .18. No are rain was measured on any of the other days. And even though there was 1.33 inches temps were soaring in the 90s and 100s so the rain fall did little to relieve the dry conditions.
