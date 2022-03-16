Randolph Baptist Church will host winter Bible study on March 20-23.

Bro. Harvey Reeves will lead a study from the book of Psalms: The Character of God. 

Hours for the Bible study are Sunday-11 a.m and 5:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited. 

