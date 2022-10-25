Pink hat men

Pontotoc Electric Power Association linemen Chad Phillips, James Elzie and Terrance Barnhill are among those climbing poles with pink hard hats throughout October. These men have seen the effects of breast cancer in their families.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

If you have noticed the Pontotoc Electric Power Association linemen this month, you will see they are wearing pink hard hats. It all started with the efforts of employee Sandra Fair, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you