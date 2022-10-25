If you have noticed the Pontotoc Electric Power Association linemen this month, you will see they are wearing pink hard hats. It all started with the efforts of employee Sandra Fair, who is a breast cancer survivor.
“Every October, Sandra would give us little pink treats to start out the month to remind us that it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said PEPA Human Resources Director Jennifer Johnson. “That planted the seed and started the idea of us ordering the pink hard hats for the linemen to wear.”
Last October was the first time the Pontotoc linemen started wearing pink. “The linemen in Bruce had already been wearing them,” she said.
Johnson said once she ordered the hats for Pontotoc she began to find others within the company who had family members who fought cancer.
Terrance Barnhill said his wife, Candi, was diagnosed in July of 2021.
“She is in remission now, but we spent lots of sleepless nights in tears and prayers until that happened. Every moment means something now,” he said.
He wears the pink rubber bracelet he got last year every day to remind him of his blessing.
“When I put that pink hard hat on and climb a pole, it means something to me. I’m wearing it for her,” Barnhill said.
James Elzie’s mother, Frances, fought cancer seven years ago.
“She has had a few battles with cancer and breast cancer was the last one,” said Elzie, who is the youngest of the eight children in his family. “Dealing with cancer itself brings about a fear, but our faith held us together. It means a lot when I put on that pink hat. We have been through it so we know what it is like.”
Chad Phillips wears his hard hat in memory of his father-in-law, Alvin Bramlitt.
“My daddy-in-law had breast cancer. Most people don’t know that men can have breast cancer too, but they can. It was an eye-opening experience to me,” Phillps said.
Bramlitt fought his breast cancer in early 2005. It weakened his immune system. He ultimately died of brain cancer June 20, 2016.
Phillips said that Bramlitt “was a godly man, and he never once complained about the situation he was in.”
These men are just three examples of those who have had to watch family members struggle with the devastating results of breast cancer.
“We know there are others,” said Johnson. “Like Jacob Russell’s mom, and perhaps others.”
The crew of PEPA just want the pink hats to show them and all women in Pontotoc County that they are loved and supported. So if you see a pink hat climbing a pole this month, know that your PEPA linemen are thinking about you.
