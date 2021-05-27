In recent weeks you may have noticed pine trees with needles that are turning noticeably brown. In some cases, entire pine stands have had a brownish tint. This can be very unnerving for forest landowners who could easily conclude that their trees are dying.
This is an example of a situation that looks worse than it really is. The browning can be caused by several different fungal diseases or an insect that feeds on older pine needles. As the summer progresses, the younger pine needles will begin to grow making the situation less noticeable.
The sources for this column include the Mississippi State University Extension publication “Pine Needle Cast: Disease or Pest” and the University of Arkansas Extension Service publication “Pine Needle Diseases in Arkansas”.
Diseases
There are several fungal diseases that infect pine needles. Examples include needle rust, needle cast, and needle blight. Each disease causes similar symptoms and are difficult to differentiate outside of a laboratory. These diseases are most common during wet years.
The diseases are infrequently deadly to established trees since they often only infect the needles on the lower limbs. The entire crowns of trees less than five years old can be infected, which often results in death. Treatment is largely unnecessary unless a valued landscape tree is infected. Trees greater than five years old will recover as the year progresses, but growth rates could be reduced.
Insects
Pine colapis beetles are tan oval shaped insects that are about one fourth of an inch long. The larvae feed on the roots of plants living on the forest floor during the summer months. In the spring, the adults emerge to feed on second year pine needles causing them to die and eventually fall from the tree. The damage looks very similar to the symptoms of fungal needle diseases.
While the appearance can be shocking, the effect of pine needle fungal diseases and colaspis beetle attacks only marginally threaten tree health. If you have concerns about the health of a tree don’t hesitate to call the Pontotoc Extension Office at 662-489-3910.