The eighth Rebel/Bulldog Tailgate Challenge is set for Saturday, August 17, beginning at 1 p.m. on the Pontotoc Court Square.
The Tailgate Challenge features a cooking contest in five categories and awards for Best Tailgate Tent Decoration and Best Storefront Decoration.
There is no fee to reserve a spot on the court square, but tailgaters are urged to call and register at the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street office as soon as possible.
There is no fee to participate in the cooking competition, or the two decoration contests.
Also, you don't have to participate in the cooking competitions to tailgate on the court square.
Cooking categories this year will include ribs, chicken, chef's choice, veggies and desserts.
An overall Tailgate Challenge winner will be decided based on the cumulative number of Rebel vs. Bulldog points tallied.
Registration for the cooking events will be on the square from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Food judging will begin at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature live music from 4-9 p.m.