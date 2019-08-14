The eighth Rebel/Bulldog Tailgate Challenge is set for Saturday (August 17) beginning at 1 p.m. on the Pontotoc Court Square.
The Tailgate Challenge features a cooking contest in five categories and awards for Best Tailgate Tent Decoration and Best Storefront Decoration.
There is no fee to reserve a spot on the court square, but tailgaters are urged to call and register at the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street office as soon as possible.
There is no fee to participate in the cooking competition, or the two decoration contests.
Also, you don't have to participate in the cooking competitions to tailgate on the court square.
However, you must register to be judged and that includes declaring as a member of the Rebel or Bulldog team.
Cooking categories this year will include ribs, chicken, chef's choice, veggies and desserts.
An overall Tailgate Challenge winner will be decided based on the cumulative number of Rebel vs. Bulldog points tallied.
Registration for the cooking events will be on the square from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Food judging will begin at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature live music from 4-9 p.m.
Cooking participants may enter three cooking categories.
Points will be awarded for five places in each cooking category.
The best Tailgate Tent will be selected from the Rebels and Bulldogs.
To be judged, tailgate tent participants must be registered by 1 p.m. Tents will be judged between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
An award will also be given for the Best Storefront Window Decoration showing their Rebel or Bulldog pride.
The best storefront competition is open to any business in Pontotoc, but participants must register by 5 p.m. Friday.
For more information persons may call the chamber office at 489-5042.