Recipe boxes filled with family favorite recipes shared from friends and family used to be a kitchen staple. However, with rise of the internet and Google with millions of recipes at our “electronic” fingertips, recipe boxes went by the wayside. Today, recipe boxes are making a comeback.
Home and lifestyle magazines of the 1920s often sold subscriptions to receive perforated recipe cards. These subscriptions evolved into people writing and sharing their own recipe cards. Prior to this time, most handwritten recipes provided ingredients but not quantities and limited instructions. The new recipe cards provided more precise ingredients and directions to help ensure the best product. People needed a way to store their recipe cards and often used shoeboxes or tin containers. Betty Crocker’s Gold Medal Box was one of the first commercially available recipe boxes. This wooden box that was sold around 1920 for 70 cents included a card filing system and a complimentary recipe subscription by mail. Many early recipe boxes were made of paper or cardboard, but did not last. In 1939 the Ohio Art Company (the same company that made the Etch-a-Sketch) made a metal recipe box that was very popular. The most popular recipe box they made was the red Scotch plaid box introduced in 1953. Recipe box sales peaked in the 1970s. The Ohio Art Company quit producing their recipe boxes in 1986. However, these boxes can be found for sale online.
Today, companies are again making recipe boxes. Wooden personalized recipe boxes are increasing in popularity as favorite new gifts for weddings and other occasions. Archivists, such as Marylene Altieri, who maintains recipes at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute’s Schlesinger Library, recommends keeping recipes away from direct heat and storing recipes in a dry, cool area, not in attics or basements. She also suggests making copies of prized recipes and setting aside the originals for safekeeping. Recipes in boxes can be organized anyway the user wants, but most often are organized by category such as entrée, salad, appetizer, and dessert.
With tight budgets and inflation continuing to rise, don’t forget that sometimes the most treasured gifts you can give at Christmas are the ones that money can’t buy. Consider giving your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren a gift they will treasure for years to come – a set of family recipes written in your handwriting and placed in a simple box, notebook, or journal. Recipes that have been passed down for generations are more than just recipes, they are family heirlooms.
Below is a Howell family favorite recipe from my late mother-in-law: Lona Ree Howell’s German Chocolate Cake.