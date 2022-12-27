Pontotoc County saw some of the coldest weather several days in a row such as it has not seen for some four decades.
Warm weather and rains pushed the temperature to near 50 degrees, but after the rains cleared out last Thursday, December 22, winds picked up and ushered in polar air which dropped the air temperatures to the single digit, and wind chills to the minus zero readings.
As of 8:30 Friday morning the bank thermometer read one degree and wind chills were minus eight. Puddles were frozen on parking lots and folks were wrapped up like polar bears against the impending wind. During the day Friday the temperature struggled to reach the mid teens but held near steady all day. The night temperatures were just above double digits at 11 to 12 degrees with below zero wind chill factors making the night for last minute Christmas shoppers even colder.
On Christmas Eve plummeting record low temperatures threatened to overload TVA’s power supply to customers in its seven state region, including Pontotoc Electric customers in Pontotoc County.
For approximately three and a half hours on Christmas Eve (Saturday) morning, PEPA and other power companies utilized rolling 15 minute blackouts to help maintain power system reliability. The blackouts were implemented from around 7 a.m. until TVA officials terminated the mandatory blackouts around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
By tomorrow spring time weather returns with 63 for a high and 52 degrees for a low. New Year’s eve celebrations promise to be much warmer but rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the night.
