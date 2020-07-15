BOONEVILLE - The North Mississippi "Red" Junior Indians got off to a slow start offensively but eventually found their stroke, picking up a 6-4 win over Northport, Alabama Post 208 in the King City Classic on Friday.
The junior portion of the tournament was held at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Reece Kentner (North Pontotoc) got the win for the Indians. He surrendered no runs on three hits while striking out two in three innings of relief work.
The Indians banged-out 11 hits. Hayden Kyle (Pontotoc) went 3-3 with 2 RBI to lead the Tribe at the plate.
Kyle singled to center in the top of the 1st inning of Northport starter Bryant Akridge, but the Indians were unable to score.
Price Smith singled to center to get Northport going in the bottom of the 1st. Pearson Pate followed with a single to center. Then Mack Fields drove home Smith with an RBI single to right, opening up a 1-0 lead.
Bryson Williams then drove in Pate and Fields with a double to center, as Northport surged in front 3-0.
Indians pitcher Drake Douglas recovered with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning. The Indians failed to score in the top of the second. Douglas faced the minimum in the bottom of the frame, getting a ground out and a pair of strikeouts.
A lead off single by Landon Morgan (Pontotoc) came to naught, as the Indians again went quietly in the top of the third.
Douglas fanned the first hitter in the bottom of the third. After a pop-out, third-baseman Jackson Rodgers make a nice snag on a hot grounder, then made the long throw across the diamond to get the Indians out of the inning.
Christian Colburn drew a lead off walk to get Northport in business in the bottom of the 4th. Bryant Yeates plated him with a sacrifice fly to center, as Northport pulled in front 4-0.
The Indians’ bats came alive in the top of the 5th. Landon Morgan led off with a single to left. Left-handed hitter Walker Hale (North Pontotoc) then turned on a pitch and drove it over the head of the right fielder for an RBI double, getting the Indians on the board.
Ty Long was hit by a pitch. Pate then took the mound in relief of Akridge. Kentner grounded into a double play, but he drove in courtesy runner Jackson Williams to cut Northport’s lead in half.
Long scored from third on a passed ball, bringing the Indians closer, at 4-3.
Kentner took the mound to relieve Douglas in the bottom of the 5th. Douglas' final stat line was four runs on four hits and 5 strikeouts. Kentner struck out the first batter he faced. First baseman Cayden Smith backpedaled to make a nifty snag on a pop up. The Indians emerged unscathed.
Hayes Gregory and Smith led off with back-to-back singles to start the 6th inning. Playing sound, station-to-station baseball, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third.
Morgan drew a walk. Then, Ty Long drew a bases-loaded walk from Northport reliever Pearson Pate to tie the game at 4-4.
Kyle’s single to center plated the two go-ahead runs for the Indians, giving them a 6-4 edge.
Northport had two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning when Indians’ catcher Peyton Alridge gathered a low pitch that rolled away from him, recovered, and gunned down a runner trying to advance to third for the game’s final out.
Hayes Gregory and Landon Morgan each had two hits for the Indians.
Pate took the loss for Northport, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out one and walking one in an inning and a third.
The prior night the Indians had fallen to the Tupelo Junior 49ers 9-2. On Saturday the Indians fell to Huntsville 10-6.