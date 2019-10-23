SHANNON– South Pontotoc continued to struggle on the gridiron on Friday, as they were defeated 60-7 by the Shannon Red Raiders. Cody Stutsy had 30 yards rushing, and Quay Scott finished with 46 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
“We were able to make a big play early on that gave us some momentum,” said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. “We just couldn’t back it up after that.”
Sentwali White put the Red Raiders on the board early in the first quarter to give Shannon an 8-0 lead. The Cougar defense stepped up a few minutes later and caused a fumble that was recovered by Scott and returned for a 20 yard touchdown to make it 8-7. Shannon answered on the following drive and led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter. Big plays plagued the Cougar defense in the second quarter. Shannon scored on plays of 43, 31 and 95 yards to lead 40-7 at halftime.
Shannon threw for three more touchdowns with the clock running the entire second half, including a 78-yard touchdown with under a minute left to win 60-7.
“We have a lot of injuries that are affecting us right now and had nine starters out tonight,” said coach Rod Cook. "We were were able to get a lot of young guys some playing time because of it, and we are going to keep working and focus on the next game.”
South Pontotoc will host Caledonia (4-4, 1-2) on Friday night.