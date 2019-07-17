CORINTH– The Pontotoc Red Sox knocked off Terre Haute (Indiana) Wayne Newton Post 346 4-0 in the King City Classic senior legion tournament on Saturday. Cole Phillips (West Union) and Kelton Hall (Ingomar) combined for a two-hit shutout. Phillips started and threw five innings with a strikeout. Hall struck out one and closed the game with a six out save.
“Cole pitched a really good game, and Kelton came in and did a good job for us to get the last six outs,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “They are a really good ball team, and we just had their number today.”
Terre Haute starter Brayton Reed walked four in the first inning and was chased after facing five batters. Ethan Dyer (North Pontotoc) led off with a walk for the Red Sox. Joel Wilkinson (East Union) followed him with a single, and then Kelton Hall walked to load the bases. Peco Townsend (Pontotoc) drew another walk, and Dyer scored to make it 1-0. Bailey Albritton (Grenada) hit into a fielder’s choice to bring in Wilkerson, and Hall scored after a fielding error to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.
Cole Whitlock and Adam Craig settled things down for Terre Haute on the mound, and Phillips cruised through the next five innings for Pontotoc. The Red Sox added a run to make it 4-0 in the sixth inning when McGregor Lee (Calhoun City) singled and was driven home on a sac fly by Carson Gault (Ingomar). Hall took the mound in the bottom of the inning and shut the door.
“I didn’t think we had many good at bats and that happens sometimes, but we held on and still got the win,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “I think that makes us 17-2 and I can’t complain about much.”
Wilkinson scored a run and went 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Dyer drew two walks with a run scored, and Lee finished with a single and a walk for the Red Sox.