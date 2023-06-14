Tyler Pickens

Tyler Pickens of the Stix (also North Pontotoc) squares up a pitch in a close loss to the Pontotoc Red Sox on Friday. Pickens made an outstaing, homerun-robbing catch in the outfield. 

 Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC-The Ponotoc Red Sox picked up a hard-fought 7-4 victory over the Stix on Friday night as part of their Pontotoc Senior Legion Invitational.

