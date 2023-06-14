PONTOTOC-The Ponotoc Red Sox picked up a hard-fought 7-4 victory over the Stix on Friday night as part of their Pontotoc Senior Legion Invitational.
The Red Sox got off to a hot start and held off a late charge from the Stix to prevail.
Jackson Lee led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a single, and Hunter Bagwell (South Pontotoc) was hit by a pitch. One batter later fellow former South Pontotoc Cougar Jackson Rodgers smacked an RBI single to get the Red Sox on the board. Later in the frame Jacob Nunn would drive in Bagwell with a groundout.
The Red Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the 2nd via a walk and base hits from Jabari Farr (Pontotoc High School) and Lee. Bagwell made it 3-0 with a RBI sacrifice fly, but that is all they could get.
Rodgers looked to have gone yard to lead off the bottom the 3rd, but the Stix’ Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc) reached over the left center wall for a leaping catch to rob him of a homer. Ty Murphy added another Pontotoc run later in the inning. After drawing a walk, he stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on an error.
Pickens drew a walk for the Stix in the top of the 4th. After stealing second, a throwing error allowed him to advance, and he scored when another throw sailed into the Red Sox dugout.
South Pontotoc’s Ashton Matthews drew a walk for the Red Sox in the bottom of the 4th, and Farr later followed with a 2-run home run to extend the lead to 6-1.
The Stix began to claw back in the top of the 5th. North Pontotoc’s Jack Cummings walked and scored on a double by Andrew Williams. South Pontotoc’s Eli Holloway would plate Williams with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a 6-3 game. However, they missed a good chance to erase most or all of the Red Sox’ lead by leaving the bases loaded.
The Red Sox would get one of those runs back in the bottom of the 5th. Jayke Logan and Murphy each singled, and Logan would later score on a double steal.
The Stix drew three walks to load the bases in the top of the 6th. Williams was then hit by a pitch to cut it to 7-4. With the go-ahead run at the plate and only one out, the Red Sox brought in Peyton Aldridge to pitch. Aldridge retired the next two batters to close out the win (due to time limit).
