Jabari Farr, (Pontotoc High School, and Holmes CC signee) fires across the diamond, from third base, for an out in a 5-2 loss to Troy17U on Friday. The Red Sox finished 3-1 in the King City Classic Tournament. Officials and coaches were unable to finsh the tournament on Sunday, due to rain. The Red Sox are 13-3 on the season, and will host a double header against Panola tomorow night.
The Pontotoc Red Sox finished with an impressive 3-1 record at the King City Classic last weekend, a yearly event hosted by the Tupelo 49’s American Legion team.
The Sox defeated a team called the Stix on Sunday, 7-6, a matchup that saw several players from Pontotoc facing off against each other on opposing teams.
On Friday, after an hour rain delay, the Sox lost a tough game against the Troy 17U team, 5-2.
The Sox started New Albany’s Hayes Daniel on the mound. Daniel fanned the first Troy hitter of the game, then Jaccob Nunn from Kosciusko swallowed up a sharply hit grounder to second for the second out. A two-out walk meant trouble, and Troy followed with an RBI double, then another RBI knock for a 2-0 lead. Daniel righted the ship and got a strikeout to end the top of the first.
In the bottom of the frame, Kosciucko’s Kaylan Powell, now at ICC, barreled up a pitch but Troy’s third baseman snagged it and took away a potential double down the line. Calhoun City’s Jackson Lee, also at ICC, nailed a deep drive to center, but the agile outfielder ran it down, and the Sox couldn’t plate a baserunner.
A pair of walks in the top of the second, along with an infield single, led to a 4-0 lead for Troy.
A pair of defensive gems helped the Sox out of the inning, however. New Albany’s Logan Voyles sprinted from his positon in left field to run down a deep, foul popup. Hunter Bagwell of South Pontotoc, a Meridian Community College signee, scooped a softly hit grounder at shortstop, and fired to his South Pontotoc teammate, Ashton Matthews, an Arkansas State Mid-South signee, at first base for an out. A Troy baserunner tried to stealthily steal home, but Matthews wheeled, and fired home to catcher, Jayke Logan, from Bruce, who applied the tag for the out.
In the bottom of the second, Pontotoc’s Jabari Farr, a Holmes Community College signee, squared up a pitch, but hit it right at the Troy second baseman.
In the bottom of the frame, Farr, playing third base for the Sox, made a great play on a hard hit grounder, and made a strong throw across the diamond to get the runner by half a step. Voyles ran down another potential double in left for a long out, and the Sox kept Troy scoreless.
Logan nailed a two-out, solo homer to left in the bottom of the fourth to cut Troy’s lead to 4-1.
Nunn took the mound in relief for the Sox, and shut Troy down without a hit for the remainder. Logan Voyles later got a double in the game but was stranded. Farr got a double in the sixth, followed by a single from Logan.
The Red Sox improved to a healthy 13-3 overall on the season. They host Panola for a double header tomorrow night, 5:30 p.m, and 8:30 p.m. Then finish their season with a tournament at East Mississippi Community College on Saturday.
