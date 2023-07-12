Jabari Farr

Jabari Farr, (Pontotoc High School, and Holmes CC signee) fires across the diamond, from third base, for an out in a 5-2 loss to Troy17U on Friday. The Red Sox finished 3-1 in the King City Classic Tournament. Officials and coaches were unable to finsh the tournament on Sunday, due to rain. The Red Sox are 13-3 on the season, and will host a double header against Panola tomorow night. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The Pontotoc Red Sox finished with an impressive 3-1 record at the King City Classic last weekend, a yearly event hosted by the Tupelo 49’s American Legion team.

