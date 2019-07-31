HATTIESBURG- Pontotoc Red Sox' season came to an end in the finals of the American Legion State Baseball Tournament on Monday, as the Tupelo 49ers captured the state crown with a 6-5 victory.
The 49ers, coached by former Pontotoc High girls soccer coach McKinley Holland, won three consecutive elimination games to take home their second consecutive state championship.
After beating Amory in their opening game on Friday, the Red Sox defeated Tupelo 14-4 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the championship with no losses in the double-elimination format. Tupelo then defeated Hattiesburg 4-1 in a loser's bracket game on Sunday morning to advance to the finals. Later that day Hammer Franks (Mooreville) tossed a two-hit shutout on the mound as Tupelo defeated Red Sox 6-0 to force Monday's winner-take-all game.
The Red Sox lead the final contest against the 49ers 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before Tupelo rallied. Will Armistead (Mooreville) came up with a walk-off base hit to give the 49ers the 6-5 victory.
"We had chances to add runs on and didn't do it," said Red Sox coach Nickey Browning. "There was a call (in the final inning) that could have went either way that would have ended the game if we would have gotten the out. Tupelo got the call and we didn't. That's baseball. You are going to get some of those and you are going to lose some, but if we would have added on a few more runs we have have won. We scored all our runs in the first four innings and then didn't score anymore. Kylan Carter pitched all seven innings and did a good job. All the boys played hard and were really disappointed."
Pontotoc finishes the summer 19-4.
"Overall, I thought we had a good season," Browning said. "We are losing some good ball players, but we have some good players coming back. I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of kids and parents. It takes a lot of help."
Pontotoc 14, Tupelo 4
The Red Sox and 49ers squared off three total times in the tourney, with Pontotoc first run-ruling Tupelo 14-4 on Saturday.
Tupelo took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Shawn Weatherbee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but the Red Sox went to score 10 unanswered runs, starting with four in the top of the second. Kylan Carter (Houston) led off the frame with an infield single and Peco Townsend (Pontotoc High School) followed by reaching on an error. Bailey Albritton (Grenada) beat out an infield single of his own, and Cole Phillips (West Union) plated two with a double to the right center wall. Catcher Cade Spratlin (Bruce) then plated Albritton and Phillips with single to make it a 4-1.
After a pair of scoreless inning, the Red Sox broke the game open by putting a 6-spot on the board in the top of the fifth.
Spratlin walked and Ethan Dyer (North Pontotoc) singled, and they advanced to second and third respectively after an overthrown pick off attempt. Joel Wilkinson (East Union) looked to be the first out the inning, but a dropped third strike followed by a errant throw to first allowed Spratlin to score. Kelton Hall (Ingomar) drove in Dyer with a single to left field. Blaine Ware (South Panola) was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, chasing Tupelo starting pitcher Will Armistead. The 49ers went to Alex Barnett, whose first hitter, Carter, drove a pitch into left field for an RBI single. Townsend then drew a bases loaded walk. With two outs, Phillips smacked a 2-run double to extend the lead to 10-1.
The 49ers tried to claw back in the game in the fifth. Conner Davis hit an RBI double and Weatherbee went yard with a 2-run homer to cut the deficit to 10-4, but the momentum would not last. The Red Sox tacked on four more in the top of the sixth. Dyer was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Wilkinson walked. Dyer would later score on a balk by 49er reliever Rhett Smith, and Wilkinson came home on a RBI single by Carter. Townsend then smashed a two-run bomb to right field to make it 14-4. Phillips entered for starter Colton Peel (Houston) in the bottom of the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame to close out the win.