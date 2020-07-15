TUPELO- The Pontotoc Red Sox went 2-2 at the 2nd Annual King City Classic, hosted by the Tupelo 49ers, over the weekend.
On Friday evening the Red Sox got off to a slow start to the tourney in a 10-0 defeat at the hands of Troy (Alabama) Post 70. Troy pitchers Jayce James (first three innings) and J.C. Ceman (final two innings) combined to allow only one hit in the five-inning game.
The Red Sox had their best chance to get on the scoreboard in the top of the 2nd. A two-out base hit from Eli Hancock initially looked as if it would plate a run, but McGreger Lee was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Troy responded with a big bottom half of the frame to take control. They plated six runs on four hits, assisted by a hit batsman, walk and error.
Pontotoc would not get a runner on base the rest of the contest. Troy added three more runs in the 4th before ending it via run-rule with another run in the 5th.
The Red Sox bounced back with a pair of wins the next day. On Saturday afternoon they defeated Mayfield, Kentucky 8-1.
Mayfield took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, but that would be all the offense they would muster. Pontotoc tied it up in the 2nd when Ty Roberson (North Pontotoc) was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced, bringing home McGreger Lee. Lee then gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd.
Caleb Hobson (Pontotoc) drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the 4th. Hobson then scored on a base hit by Ty Roberson. Bailey Albritton drove home Roberson to make it 5-1.
Blaine Clark walked and Hobson singled in the 5th. Roberson then struck again with a 2-RBI triple. Roberson scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat for Pontotoc's eighth and final run.
Roberson finished 2-3 with a pair of runs scored and 4 RBI. Lee was 2-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI. Logan Stewart got the win on the mound, throwing four innings and striking out six. Hunter Coleman tossed the final two innings for the Red Sox.
That night the Red Sox defeated the North Mississippi Indians 8-1, pounding out 14 hits while allowing only 3.
Luke Willard gave the Indians the early edge with a solo home run in the 1st inning. The Red Sox took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Channing Lackey (South Pontotoc) plated Ty Roberson with an single, and Albritton followed with an RBI double.
There was no score for the next two innings. Jobi Cook walked to lead off the bottom of the 4th, and Eli Hancock drove in courtesy runner Micah Johnson with a double. Later in the inning Hunter Coleman added an two-RBI double to extend the lead to 5-1, and Lee plated Roberson with a base hit to make it 6-1.
The Red Sox added two final runs in the 6th. Lackey walked and scored on a single by Lee. Albritton, who had doubled, came home on a sacrifice fly by Cook.
Albritton and Hobson each finished with 3 hits for the Red Sox. Lee and Bo Howell (North Pontotoc) each had multiple hits as well, and Lee and Coleman each had 2 RBIs. Reed Hale had a strong outing on the mound for Pontotoc, going the entire way and allowing only one run on 3 hits. Hale recorded 8 strikeouts.
On Sunday the Red Sox fell to the host Tupelo 49ers in a tight 6-5 game in the semifinals at Northeast Community College.