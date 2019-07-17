TUPELO- The Pontotoc Red Sox fell behind early but banged out 10 hits, including back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, on their way to an 8-7 win against Columbia, Tennessee in action at the King City Classic last Thursday.
“Columbia has a good ball team. Anytime you beat them, you’ve done something,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “We never quit. We have a tendency to somehow or another get a hit or get a pitch at the right time.”
Blaine Ware (South Panola) got the Red Sox on the board in the top of the first, lacing an RBI single to center to score Ethan Dyer (North Pontotoc).
Columbia then proceeded to rip off six runs in the bottom half of the frame on five hits and a pair of Red Sox errors. Columbia had two extra-base hits in the inning, including a big three-run home run by Caleb Crowell. Pontotoc's starter only recorded one out before Ware entered on the mound.
Bailey Albritton (Grenda) singled to center field to start Pontotoc’s comeback in the top of the second. Cade Spratlin (Bruce) doubled to right to plate Albritton, and Kelton Hall (Ingomar) drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit in half, 6-3.
Ware sat Columbia down in order in the bottom of the second. Kylan Carter (Houston) led off the top of the third with an infield single, but the Red Sox came up empty.
Ware continued quieting the Columbia bats in the bottom of the third, picked up by Dyer, who ran down a potential extra-base hit in right-center to end the inning.
Pontotoc then quickly grabbed the momentum with a five-run fourth inning. Two pitches produced two runs for the hard swinging Sox. Cole Phillips (West Union) sent the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for a lead off homer. Not to be outdone, Spratlin smashed his first offering over the right-field fence, as the Sox pulled to within a run at 6-5.
Singles from Dyer and Hall followed by an RBI base knock from Carter knotted the score at six. McGregor Lee (Calhoun City) put the Sox ahead 8-6 with a two-RBI double to left center. Columbia plated a run in the sixth to make it 8-7, but the Red Sox held on for the win.
Ware struck out five and gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings after entering in the first.
“I put my lefty in and he did a great job,” Browning said. “He’s going to throw fastballs, change ups and curveballs, and he knows how to place them all.”