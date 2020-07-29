The Pontotoc Red Sox traveled to Tuscaloosa for their final action of the summer on Saturday. They lost a hard fought battle to the home Tuscaloosa team before routing Montgomery to cap off the 2020 campaign.
Tuscaloosa took an early 3-0 lead before the Red Sox responded with a 6-run inning in the top of the 3rd. Jobi Cook led off with a single, and courtesy runner Hayden Fortune ultimately scored after an error on a ground ball by Hunter Coleman. Peeko Townsend (Pontotoc High School) followed with a double, and Bailey Albritton drove in Coleman with a base hit. Channing Lackey (South Pontotoc) then singled to plate Townsend to tie things 3-3. Bo Howell (North Pontotoc) reached on an error, and two runs scored on a single from Eli Hancock. The lineup then cycled back around, as Jobi Cook smacked a single to drive in Fortune, who had entered as a courtesy runner for Howell, and make it 6-3.
Tuscaloosa grabbed the lead back 7-6 in the bottom of the 3rd, assisted by a hit by pitch, walk and two errors. After Coleman walked in the top of the 4th, Townsend sent a pitch out of the yard to give the Red Sox an 8-7 lead. They ended the frame by leaving two runners on base. Tuscaloosa would rally in the bottom of the 5th, as they plated the two decisive runs on an RBI single and a passed ball.
Cook and Lackey each finished 3-3 with an RBI for the Red Sox, while Townsend was 2-3 with 2 RBI.
The Red Sox had a solid outing with 12 hits in the first game, but they put on a clinic in game two. Pontotoc blew open a fairly close game with a whopping 17-run 6th inning to roll over Montgomery 21-2. They finished with 19 hits in the contest.
There was not a lot of action early on, as Montgomery actually plated the game's first run in the 3rd inning. The Red Sox finally got on the board in the 4th. Townsend lined a double and Albritton singled, and Bo Howell doubled home Townsend to tie it 1-1. An RBI ground out by Reed Hale pulled the Red Sox ahead 2-1. Montgomery tied things up at 2-all in the bottom of the 4th before a two-run single from Coleman gave Pontotoc a 4-2 lead in the 5th.
The Red Sox then sent 20 batters to the plate and collected 11 hits while plating 17 runs in the top of the 6th.
Hale started things off with a one-out walk. Eli Hancock was hit by a pitch, and Hayden Fortune drove an RBI single to left. Ty Roberson (North Pontotoc) was also hit by a pitch, and McGreger Lee drew a bases-loaded walk to plate another run. Coleman then brought in Fortune with an RBI single to right, and Townsend stepped up the plate and launched a grand slam over the left field wall, making it 11-2. Albritton and Lackey produced singles and the Red Sox made their second out of the inning, but they would not make a third until 10 more runs had crossed home plate.
Two more runs came home on a single by Hale. Hancock walked and Fortune single to load the bases, and Roberson cleared them with a 3-run double to center, extending the lead to 16-2. Lee followed with an RBI single. Coleman then doubled and Townsend walked to put the bases full of Red Sox once again. Bailey Albritton then connected with the second grand slam of the inning to push the lead to final of 21-2.
A number of Red Sox had stellar days at the plate. Coleman finished 4-5 with 4 RBI, and Albritton finished 3-5 with 4 RBI. Fortune went 3-3 with an RBI. Townsend went 2-3 with 4 RBI, and Hale and Roberson were each 2-3 with 3 RBI.
Logan Stewart was the winning pitcher, going 3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on 3 hits.