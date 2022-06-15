Pontotoc Sox pitching started off hot on Friday, as Logan Stewart (Calhoun Academy) came in firing strikes and shutdown Lafayette hitters early. Pontotoc capitalized on early walks by Lafayette pitching. The Sox loaded the bases, setting up a blast down the right field line from Jacob Brooks. He came around to score on a passed ball, and the Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Logan White for Lafayette punched a ball down the left field line to score their first run. The score thru three innings was 4-1 Sox.
Lafayette would answer with three in the third inning, after a couple of walked batters put runners on first and second. The catcher, Seth Ross, launched a shot into right center, scoring two runs, then another came around to score on a base hit, knotting the game at four all.
New pitcher for the Sox, Cade Morrow, surendured a leadoff walk to open the fourth before inducing a 5-3 double play. Morrow found the strike zone with consecutive fastballs to notch the third out on a swinging strikeout.
Ethan Conlee lead things off for the Sox in the home half of the fourth with a single to left center. Cayson Capwell hit into a fielder’s choice and reached as the throw from the short stop sailed past the first baseman. Drew Tutor from Pontotoc drew a walk, bringing back the top of the order for the Sox. Darius McNeal (Potts Camp) drove in two runs on a drive to right, making the score 6-4, heading into the fifth.
The Sox benefited from a flurry of walks and wild pitches to take the win, 11-4. Pontotoc travels to Mountain Home Arkansas for a regional tournament this week.
Sox 8, Columbus 5
Reed Hale (Eupora) had a strong outing for the Pontotoc Red Sox (seniors) on Saturday night, in an 8-5 win against Columbus American Legion Post 69.
Hale walked a hitter and plunked another in the top of the first, but he also struck out the side to squelch any threat.
Darius McNeal (Potts Camp) blasted a leadoff double in the bottom of the frame, but the Sox couldn’t get him home.
Things were quiet until the top of the fifth, when Columbus took the lead, 1-0.
A two-run homer by Micah Reed (New Albany) in the sixth inning, and a scourge of walks issued by Columbus pitching, helped solidify a late comeback, as the Sox surged to an 8-5 win.
The Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox (17u) dropped a game to Calhoun Post 50 on Saturday, 2-1. The Sox played error free baseball, and pitchers combined to fan four Calhoun hitters, but a walk-off single by Chandler Easley decided the low-scoring affair.