TUPELO- Baseball was back this past weekend, as the Pontotoc Red Sox held their annual tournament at (for this year) Tupelo High School's Golden Wave Field. The Red Sox broke open a tight contest with another local team- the North Mississippi Indians- in the third and fourth innings on their way to a 12-2 victory on Saturday.
Both teams threatened early on. The Red Sox' McGreger Lee and Peeko Townsend (Pontotoc High School) walked and Eli Hancock reached on an error to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but a ground out ended the threat. The Indians' Gage Harrington reached on an error and Ethan Carnes walked to lead off the 2nd, but Red Sox starting pitcher Blake Loper struck out three straight batters.
Ty Roberson (North Pontotoc) led off the Red Sox bottom of the 2nd by driving a pitch into the left-center gap for a triple. Channing Lackey (South Pontotoc) legged out an RBI infield single to score Roberson. Hayden Fortune then launched a two-run homer that bounced off the scoreboard in left field. Later in the inning Caleb Hobson (Pontotoc High School) sent another triple to center field, scoring on a single by Bailey Albritton to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.
The Indians climbed back into it in the top of the 3rd. Kyle Church hit a ground ball and reached second base on an error, and Boo Robertson followed with a single into center field to put runners on the corners with no outs. Church would score on a double steal to get the Indians on the board, and Gage Harrington made it 4-2 with a RBI double off the right field wall.
Hancock and Hunter Coleman reached on an infield single and error, respectively, to start the bottom of the 3rd for the Red Sox. Roberson doubled down the right field line to bring home Hancock. Later in the inning Fortune stuck again, driving a 2-run double to right-center to extend the lead to 7-2.
The Red Sox then put the game away by plating 5 more runs in 4th. Albritton singled and came home on a base hit by Hancock. They added additional runs on an error, a sacrifice fly from Lackey, and RBI singles from Fortune and Hobson.
In the nightcap of Saturday's action, the Red Sox dropped an 8-4 game to the Tupelo 49ers. The Indians were back in action on Sunday, where they fell 15-3 to the 49ers.