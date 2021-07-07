The Pontotoc Red Sox won two out of three games on the road in Tuscaloosa last week in American Legion baseball action.
The “PoSox” on June 25 clipped the Hub City team from Hattiesburg, 10-9. Ripley’s Hayden Fortune blasted a walk-off homer to lead the Sox to victory. The Tiger standout also had a double and drove in five runs.
Pontotoc also split a pair of games with Tuscaloosa Post 34, winning 8-0 on June 24, but dropping the second matchup, on July 1, 2-0.
In the July 1 game, East Union’s Hayden Roberts singled to left in the top of the second for the Sox’s first hit. Roberts’ Urchin teammate, batting in the three-spot, followed with a single, but the Sox were unable to push across a run.
Bruce Trojan Logan Stewart doubled to left in the top of the fourth, but the Sox again came up empty. South Pontotoc’s Chase Long and East Webster’s Hastings Gibson each added singles for the Sox in the 2-0 loss.
Eupora right-hander Reed Hale, an ICC commit, took the loss for the PoSox. Landon Clark got the win for Tuscaloosa Post 34, scattering five hits over 6 2/3 innings and striking out eight. Clark and and T.J. Glasgow each drove in a run.
The Red Sox have been skippered for half a century by Coach Nickey Browning.
