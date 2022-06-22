Folks are gearing up for red, white and blue celebrations to celebrate July 4 beginning next weekend.
Thaxton
The Town of Thaxton will have their celebration starting at 6 p.m. in the park culminating with the fire works show at dark. There will be food, gospel music, activities, and "blow-up" for the kids. The fireworks will start at DARK, probably around 8:45, or somewhere in that time frame,. You will need to bring you lawn chairs and blankets. This event is sponsored by the Thaxton Baptist Church, and Fireworks are sponsored by The Town of Thaxton and Thaxton Fire Department.
Ecru
The Town of Ecru will have a fire works show at 10 p.m. Sponsored by Deals Gone Wild. Park on Main Street to enjoy the show, however don’t block the Fire/Police Department entrance.
Ecru will have their first ever fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4 beginning at 10 a.m. Line up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Patty Turk Properties. Decorate your ATVS, golf carts, bicycles, wagons and etc. All drivers of motorized vehicles will need to be licensed.
Sherman
Sherman’s events will begin at 12 noon with a food truck and water slide for kids. The car show will be from 12 noon until 7 p.m. with registration beginning at 10 a.m. A parade will get underway at 4 p.m. and a cake walk at 5 p.m and the Mink Brothers Band will go on stage and play from 7:30 until 9 with fireworks concluding the event. In addition to the, the Sherman Fire Department is offering you a chance at a Henry Big Boy 45 Long Colt. Chances are $5 each or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. after the car show. You can purchase tickets from any fire department member or at Sherman Town Hall. Winner will pick up gun at Hunter’s Haven in Tupelo. Background check and Form 4473 required for pickup.
City of Pontotoc
The City of Pontotoc will once more host a parade and a fireworks show on July 4. The Freedom Parade will step off on Main Street at 10 a.m. with the parade route going around the square and back to the Jr. High Parking Lot. Decorate and ride bicycles, golf carts, side-by-sides or walk in the parade. Due to safety, children and young teenagers cannot drive 4-wheelers, side-by-sides or other ATVs.
Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr said that the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Monday night, July 4. Live music will begin begin at 7 p.m. featuring Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties band. Some food vendors will be on site beginning at 3 p.m.