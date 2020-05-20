RedMed Urgent Care Clinics are able to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at each of their nine locations, including Pontotoc.
RedMed has antigen testing available to determine if you currently have a COVID-19 infection as well as antibody testing to detect antibodies from a past infection of COVID-19.
If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or potentially have been exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19, locate the RedMed clinic nearest you at www.redmedclinic.com and make arrangements for testing.
RedMed Urgent Care Clinic locations are open 7 days a week with no appointment necessary and are ready to care for minor illnesses and injuries, COVID-19 related or not. Each clinic encourages their community to seek guidance from our trusted, professional nurse practitioners and physician assistants to ensure exceptional care and excellent service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RedMed provides comprehensive care in a professional and clean environment. Each RedMed offers in-clinic, curbside, and telemedicine options to accommodate the needs of patients that are high-risk, unable to travel, or need to have an alternative to a standard office visit.
RedMed accepts most commercial insurances and even offers a self-pay option for those without insurance.
RedMed consistently follows CDC guidelines to ensure each clinic is safe and sanitized for our patients. Our providers and staff stay abreast of the latest information on COVID-19, so you can be confident in the care that you and your family will receive. Local RedMed Urgent Care Clinic has locations include Pontotoc, New Albany and Oxford.
Contact us for more information or simply book a virtual visit with a provider at www.redmedclinic.com.